Verdão reported that it was not satisfied with the terms presented by the Argentine club, which aims to have the player in Libertadores

the attacker Miguel Borjacurrently in Junior Barranquillafrom Colombia, entered the radar of the River Plate, from Argentina. In search of a replacement for Julián Alvárez, who says goodbye in the middle of the year, the team coached by coach Marcelo Gallardo sought out the 29-year-old’s staff, who contacted the palm trees backstage to discuss the topic.

According to information from ESPN Argentina, the first offer of River Plate to try to hire Borja was 5 million dollars (about BRL 25.7 million, in the current conversion). O palm trees was communicated of the details involved and sent a message to the millionairesindicating that the negotiation needs to be “good for all parties” to complete.

At the end of 2021, Verdão negotiated the Colombian with the Junior Barranquilla per 3.5 million (BRL 19.79 millionin the quotation at the time), maintaining 50% of economic rights. For the deal to be concluded it is necessary that the three teams involved reach a consensus. Therefore, River Plate should be required to amend the terms of the proposal.

According to the website “ESPN.com.br”, if the negotiations were concluded with the value initially offered by the Argentines, Palmeiras would receive 50% of the total value, that is, 2.5 million dollars (BRL 12.8 million), not counting tax discounts. Alviverde leaders have already made it clear that the business needs to be good for everyone, not just River Plate.

Palmeiras still admits that the numbers could change, depending on the total value of the deal and the percentage of economic rights involved. River Plate wants to close the deal soon to regularize Borja until Saturday (25), aiming to use it in the round of 16 gives Copa Libertadores of America.