Good name? Fluminense hits the return of the idol of the fans

O Fluminense announced the hiring of striker Alan, who was without a club after he was out of contract in Chinese football. The 32-year-old has signed for two seasons, until June 2024.

Alan is Xerém’s offspring and made the first team in the late 2000s. As a boy, he teamed up with Fred. Now, returns to Laranjeiras to be able to replace the idol. Fred Retired in July 2022.

“My return to Brazil since I left I always said that the first team I wanted to talk to was Fluminense. First I want to thank God, then Mário, who did everything to make this return possible. Inexplicable feeling”, said Alan, after return announcement.

Very moved, the striker recalled that whenever he came to Brazil, he heard Fluminense fans asking for his return.

“I will do my best to repay all this love and affection that the fans have for me. Since I left I always receive this affection, saying “come back”, “come back”. The kid from Xerém is back”, said the striker.

Alan’s career

After standing out for Fluminense, Alan transferred to RB Salzburg, from Austria, in 2010. He stayed there for four seasons before transferring to China. In the Asian country he stood out, became naturalized and played for the Chinese national team.