Google will distribute 500,000 scholarships by 2026

It was announced by Google that, by 2026, the company will distribute 500,000 scholarships for the training of young people in “areas of activity that are highly demanded by the job market”.

According to the search giant, the grants will focus on training professionals in Information Technology (IT) support, data analysis, project management and UX design (User Experience).

Inclusion of trans people

Google plans to allocate 2,000 of these grants to people who self-declare as transgender. The perspective is that the initiative promotes the social inclusion of this community in the job market.

CIEE

Through a note, Google explained that young people who are not studying will also be able to participate in the selection process for vacancies. “The registration and selection process will take place through the CIEE ONE application (100% free platform), and the chosen ones will be accompanied by an exclusive monitoring, which will help them to complete the certifications”, explained the company.

courses

All courses, which are hosted on the Coursera education platform, were developed by Google.

“There are about 800 hours of classes, considering the four degrees together, with certification, aimed at preparing students to enter jobs in the field in constant professional growth of technology”, he pointed out.

trans employability

For Google, Brazil has “learned a lot from the insertion of trans people in media and popular culture spaces”. The company uses, as an example of the country’s advances, the relationship of respect for pronouns and the right to change one’s name.

“We have a lot to improve, but, at least, some evolution is already perceived”, considers the company, which states that when it comes to the job market, it is not possible to see progression at the same speed.

“It is estimated that 90% of the trans population in Brazil have the informal market as a source of income and the only possibility of subsistence. There are millions of people who live in a condition of extreme vulnerability due to the lack of a job opportunity”, he highlighted.

Image: Jay Fog / shutterstock.com