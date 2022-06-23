Gotham City will be gigantic in the game

The plot of Gotham Knights will take place around Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood and Batgirl, apprentices of the late Batman, who will be responsible for the security of Gotham City. And they’ll have a lot of work to do, as the new version of the city will be “the biggest ever represented in video games.”

The information was revealed to Game Informer by executive producer Fleur Marty and director Geoff Ellenor. Both were asked about the size of the map and did not hesitate to confirm its grandeur.

Geoff Ellenor — It’s pretty big. I didn’t put one map on top of the other, but man, Gotham is a big place. I often spend many of my Zoom conferences driving around Gotham on Batmoto. It is one of the fastest and most relaxed ways to get around the city. Fleur Marty “It’s certainly the biggest version of Gotham ever represented in video games. The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has many layers and the Batmoto will be the long-range mode of transport.

Originally, Gotham Knights was supposed to arrive sometime in 2021, but it ended up being delayed so that the production team would have “more time to deliver the best experience possible”. Now the title will be released in October 25 from 2022 only in the new generation. It is worth remembering that the pre-sale is already available on the PS Store.

New Gotham Knights trailer highlights Nightwing in action

The latest trailer for the game was revealed during Summer Game Fest earlier this month. At the time, the gameplay showed Nightwing in action. Check out some of the vigilante’s skills!