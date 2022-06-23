Government holds real estate auction at half price: run to participate

Among the options available at the government real estate auction, are commercial rooms, and an upscale apartment.

Are you looking for a new property? This week, it will be possible to buy real estate in São Paulo and Cuiabá, at half the appraisal price, through a real estate auction held by Senad (National Secretariat for Policies on Drugs and Asset Management), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The goods come from police seizures. Below, check out the details of this event.

Government real estate auction details

Among the options available at the government real estate auction are commercial rooms and an upscale apartment. In addition, there is a land and a fish farming area. For those interested, you can check all the information through this link. It is possible to bid on the property auction until this Thursday, June 23.

Since the beginning of 2019, the government has managed to raise BRL 280 million, with around 500 auctions of 11,000 goods. The proceeds from the sale of these assets will return to the public coffers for investments in modernization, training, research and evaluation projects aimed at improving the activities of public security agencies.

Federal Revenue also promotes event

On the 30th, the Federal Revenue Service will hold an auction of electronic items and cars with bids starting at R$350. The goods to be auctioned were seized in the states of Paraíba, Pernambuco, and Rio Grande do Norte.

Among the 52 lots available at auction, you can also find gemstones, accessories, perfumes, clothing, video games, and cleaning products. Proposals can be made by interested parties until 9 pm on June 29.

The auction will take place online, and both individuals and legal entities can participate. It is necessary to use a valid digital certificate to access the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC), service option “Participate in Electronic Auction”, on the Revenue website.

Finally, to see the complete public notice and all the guidelines for visiting the lots available in this auction, click here and check it out.

