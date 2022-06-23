Great Wall will fight Compass, Taos and Corolla Cross with hybrid SUV

Together with BYD, Great Wall represents the new phase of Chinese brands in Brazil. However, while its fellow countryman bets on the luxury segment, fighting with Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Volvo with 100% electric models, Great Wall summoned the SUV brand Haval and the medium H6 to fight with Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen. Taos.

The golden trio of medium SUVs in Brazil will have strong competition from the Great Wall Haval H6 that will only come in hybrid versions. “It is with these brands that we will compete, in their price range, bringing the hybrid and plug-in hybrid differential within this segment, within these price ranges”, explains Oswaldo Ramos, COO of Great Wall Brasil.

three hybrids

Therefore, the Haval H6 will be sold in three hybrid variants. Great Wall explained how its hybrid systems work, but didn’t reveal the numbers for the Haval H6. The first will be a traditional hybrid, with an eye on the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. It combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor.

This set combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. Power varies between 243 hp and 393 hp, while torque varies between 54 kgfm and 58.2 kgfm. The plug-in hybrid is presented in two variants. The first brings an electric motor combined with the 1.5 shift, generating the same power and torque figures as the traditional hybrid.

The difference is that it can run up to 200 km on electric motor alone: ​​a giant advantage over the Jeep Compass 4xe that runs up to 44 km on a full charge, while the CAOA Chery Tiggo 8 Pro does up to 77 km on electricity alone. Finally, the plug-in hybrid version with 4×4 traction is the most powerful, but not as efficient.

It runs up to 180 km with electric autonomy, but has power varying between 393 hp and 483 hp. Torque is fixed at 77.7 kgfm. To provide all-wheel drive, it has an electric motor at the rear.

six modes

The interesting thing about the Great Wall hybrid system (plug-in and traditional) is that it works with six different modes. Up to 35 km/h in the traditional and up to 140 km/h in the plug-in, the EV mode is activated where only the electric motor drives the wheels.

If more strength is required, Serial mode enters both types of hybrids. Operating at up to 60 km/h, the combustion engine works as an energy generator to charge the batteries and does not drive the wheels. It works at optimal rpm to keep consumption as low as possible, but uses the electric motor as the car’s booster.

In Low Speed ​​parallel mode, the combustion engine drives the wheels and the electric one assists the operation. It works between 60 km/h and 70 km/h to maintain the maximum efficiency of the set. Above 70 km/h, the High Speed ​​parallel enters, which works in the same way, but the gearbox engine works in high gear.

Finally, the Full Power parallel uses all the power of the combustion engine and the electric to propel the Great Wall car. To recover part of the energy spent, there is still the Regenerative mode that recovers electrical energy through the brake pedal or slopes. There is One Pedal mode as in 100% electric cars.

The Great Wall Haval H6 will be the brand’s first model in Brazil with these systems. But others will come later. The rival midsize SUV of Compass, Taos and Corolla Cross will be launched later this year. GWM also confirmed that the Ora electric brand will operate in Brazil as well.

