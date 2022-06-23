Guta Stresser thanks message from Claudia Rodrigues

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 49, Guta Stresser thanks Claudia Rodrigues for her support and sends a special message to her fans.

The actress, famous for playing Bebel in “A Grande Família”, received an affectionate video from her colleague by profession and showed her affection for her friend. “I love you, Claudinha. We are together. With faith, always. And Nathane Braga (neurologist) is treating me very well”, she assures her.

In another publication, Guta thanks for the messages of love he has been receiving from his fans. “I’m here, alive, spying on the world, learning to deal with multiple sclerosis, and I’m very, very grateful for all the love and support I’ve received here,” she said.

Finally, Stresser says that his number of followers is growing every day. “We reached 181,000 and this is only possible because I have the best followers and friends in the world. This (post) was just to say thank you. Really, really, so much. Thank you”, he declares.

Diagnosis

Guta opened up to fans about his diagnosis last week and reported the fear he felt with the news. “I lost my ground at the same time. I didn’t even know what it was, just that it affected the brain, and that alone sounded terrifying to me. I was very scared. A movie was unfolding in my head in which I was completely incapacitated. a recurring nightmare: immobile, unable to speak, trying to warn my partner”, he reported, in an interview with Veja. The artist is already in treatment.

