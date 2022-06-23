Health plans must cover three new procedures and four medications – News









Health plans will be required to cover three new clinical, outpatient and inpatient and central and peripheral nervous system procedures. The determination of the Collegiate Board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (23) and begins to take effect from October 22 this year.

The procedures in question are cerliponase alfa therapy for type 2 neuronal ceroid phypofuscinosis (CLN2) (with usage guideline); intracerebroventricular implantation of drug infusion pump; and application of injectable hormonal contraceptives (with usage guidelines).











The ANS also established mandatory coverage for drugs involved in two of the procedures:

– for cerliponase alfa therapy for neuronal ceroid phypofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2): cerliponase alfa for the treatment of patients with neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) / tripeptidyl-peptidase 1 (TPP1) deficiency; and

– for the use of injectable hormonal contraceptives: medroxyprogesterone + estradiol cypionate and algestone acetophenide + estradiol enanthate for contraception for women of childbearing age.

The publication in the Official Gazette of the Union is signed by the CEO and Director of Management of ANS, Paulo Roberto Vanderlei Rebello Filho.