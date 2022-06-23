Hospital da Baleia in BH lacks basic supplies – Gerais

Hospital da Baleia faces lack of medicines (photo: Hospital da Baleia/Reproduction) Hospital da Baleia, located in Bairro Saudade, East Region of Belo Horizonte, faces a lack of basic hospital supplies in its stock. A reference in medical and hospital care in Minas Gerais, the institution serves 88% of the municipalities in the state, 95% of which through the Unified Health System (SUS).

The administration reports a shortage in the supply of saline, contrast and sorbitol. In addition to the unavailability of new purchases. However, the medical teams are making the rational use of inputs. “The Baleia has not stopped any assistance and is making rational use of all scarce supplies,” the hospital said in a statement.

Sorbitol is essential in gynecological and urological surgeries for the treatment of uterine cancer and prostate cancer. Non-ionic contrast, which is also scarce, is used to perform diagnostic imaging tests. While saline is required for all hospitalized patients.

“This scenario has had a great impact on cancer patients, for example, causing delays in diagnoses, initiation of therapies and postponement of surgeries,” the hospital said in a statement.

“In the case of oncology, early diagnosis, correct application of medications and surgery performed in a timely manner are essential for successful treatment”, he emphasized.