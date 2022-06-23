Hospital Unimed Criciúma achieves maximum level in international accreditation

Hospital Unimed Criciúma (HUC) has achieved something unprecedented for the South region. The institution has reached the highest level in the Qmentum International Accreditation, considered one of the most demanding certification processes in the world. Conducted by the Quality Global Alliance (QGA), the audit took place in the first half of June and, this week, the process was officially approved, granting the Diamond Accredited seal to the Criciúma entity.

During a visit to the hospital, the QGA auditors evaluated several aspects related to quality and patient safety. The evaluation model ensures that the institution has met international governance requirements and good care practices. The Quality Global Alliance is part of the largest global alliance for the development and implementation of world standards of excellence in person-centred healthcare.

“It is a great achievement for Hospital Unimed Criciúma, for our cooperative and, of course, the biggest beneficiaries are our users. Reaching the diamond level in an international accreditation is proof of our commitment to quality, safety and the experience of patients who entrust their health and that of their families to the Unimed Network”, emphasizes the president of the cooperative, Leandro Avany Nunes.

The Hospital Technical Director of Unimed Criciúma, Fabio de Barros Souza, points out that “the standards used in the methodology are intended to assist in the assessment of the quality of service provision at the point of care and to incorporate a culture of quality, safety and care focused on the patient and family in all aspects. To ensure the application of this culture within the institution, the engagement of all the cooperative’s professionals was and continues to be fundamental”.

The achievement of this accreditation integrates a greater objective, which is to deliver health with the best experience to Unimed users, as highlighted by the Hospital Administrative Director, Gustavo Machado Viana. “We are always looking for innovation, improvement and evolution, so this certification comes to add and strengthen our processes of clinical governance, organizational performance and person-centered care. In this way, we deliver more value to patients, customers and the health system in general”, concludes Viana.

What is Qmentum International Accreditation?

The Qmentum International methodology guides and monitors high performance standards in quality and safety in the health area, originating in Canada and operating in more than 40 countries. In Brazil, it is applied by the Quality Global Alliance (QGA), and the assessment standards used are from the Health Standards Organization (HSO). The QGA-HSO alliance paves the way for Brazilian healthcare institutions to access international/global standards of excellence and innovation, with unique opportunities to exchange best practices.

Accreditation is one of the most effective ways for organizations to regularly and consistently review and improve the quality of their processes and services. The standards provide tools for institutions to incorporate quality improvement activities into their daily operations, with a primary focus on including the user/client and family as true partners in service delivery.

Collaboration: Vanessa Amando | Press Office Unimed Criciúma