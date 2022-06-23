How to increase the Banco Inter card limit?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

Banco Inter customers have access to several services, one of the main ones being the credit card with no annual fee or additional fees. However, at the time it is granted, many users complain about the low threshold value that is made available.

To achieve a better limit, it is necessary to maintain a good relationship with the bank, paying debts on time, in addition to using other services offered by the financial institution. All this helps to strengthen ties, which makes it possible to grant more credit on the card.

Check out some tips to reach a higher limit on your Inter credit card.

update data

A key tip to expand your limit is to keep your data up to date, because if the customer is receiving a higher income than what was initially reported to the bank, by updating your information, Inter can increase the card’s limit.

Use the available limit

Even if the customer has received a credit lower than he expected, in order for the limit to be increased, the use of the total amount available is indicated. In this way, when using the services offered by the bank, the institution is able to draw a profile of the consumer and realizes that he will need more limits.

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

Increase the cap through investing in CDB at Inter

It is also possible to increase the credit limit by investing in the “CDB Mais Limite Crédito”. Through this service it is possible to increase the limit with investments with a yield of 100% of the CDI per day.

In addition, when the customer invests any amount through the program, the amount is immediately converted to the Inter credit card. Thus, if the customer invests BRL 300.00, for example, the same amount will be made available for purchases on the card. However, the amount invested can be withdrawn at any time, as long as the limit has not been used.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Julio Ricco / Shutterstock.com