How to take a picture in portrait mode if your cell phone doesn’t have this function | Productivity

Portrait Mode, an effect that blurs the background of the photo and keeps the main subject in focus, may not work on older phones or those that don’t have a set of cameras capable of creating the image. However, it is possible to reproduce this “filter” in any portrait present in the Android mobile gallery using the Google Photos application, which uses artificial intelligence to create depth in the images. Check out, below, how to do portrait mode on an Android phone that doesn’t have this function.
How to make portrait mode with Google Photos
Step 1. Open Google Photos and access the photo you want to apply the effect to. Remember that the image must have a prominent central object;
Step 2. With the photo open, click on “Edit”. Then go to “Tools”;
Step 3. Tap on “Blur” option. The effect will be applied immediately;
Step 4. It is possible to adjust the blur level and depth to achieve the desired effect;
Step 5. At the end, tap "Done" and press "Save copy" to store the image with effect, in order to preserve the original file.
Ready. Take advantage of the tips to create a photo with portrait mode on a cell phone that doesn’t have the function.
