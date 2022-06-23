“I think he loses to…”; Neto puts defender above Gómez do Palmeiras and ‘bomb’ comparison on the web

Defender has been playing very well with the Palmeiras shirt and is increasingly an idol at the Football Academy

Palmeiras enters the field this Thursday (23), to start their trajectory in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Abel Ferreira soon tried to change the group’s key to not just think about the victory against São Paulo for the Brasileirão and, yes, understand that today the confrontation is different, with other characteristics of the game.

Who is “crazy” with the great phase of Verdão is the “Craque” Grandchild. The presenter has been praising Alviverde a lot during the programs he participates and now it was the turn to put Gustavo Gomez as the second best defender today, behind only Antonio Rüdigerwho was shining at Chelsea and recently joined Real Madrid.

“Don’t put Gustavo Gómez on the side. I know that (Mayke without conditions), but it’s like putting Pelé in the goal. Gustavo Gómez, today, is the greatest defender in the world. I think he loses to Rudiger, who went to Real Madrid, a great defender! Play a lot!”, said Neto when analyzing the match against São Paulo.

Gustavo Gómez comes really well, is one of the main idols of this current squad and fills the fans with pride. The Paraguayan is, for many, the best defender who has ever worn the shirt of Verdão, surpassing many defenders of “weight”. It’s no wonder that Abel has full confidence in the sheriff and places him as essential to his game scheme.

The defender even received some polls recently to leave, but there was no no concrete advance in this regard and he remains 100% focused on the Football Academy, in search of winning more titles and, thus, increasing his idolatry at the Club.