'I thought they would kill me': the story of Qatar's first gay man to come out

  Norberto Paredes
  BBC News World

Nas Mohamed

Credit, Nas Mohamed

photo caption,

Nas Mohamed, the first Qatari to publicly come out of the closet

Nas Mohamed had to keep his homosexuality a secret for many years to survive in Qatar, where he was born, despite “knowing about it since he was little”.

“I remember when I was 11 or 12 years old and I was thinking about it, but I didn’t know what it really meant to be gay,” he says, now 35, in an interview with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

“I didn’t have access to anything. There was no internet, there was no gay community in my city and I wasn’t exposed to anything. I didn’t understand what was happening to me.”

Initially, he decided to ignore and repress any thoughts related to sex and his sexual orientation.

