Ibovespa futures rises after falling 1.43% the day before; dollar reaches R$ 5.20

The Ibovespa futures starts on Thursday (23) higher, after taking a fall of 1.43% at yesterday’s close, when the spot market had already closed negotiations. Speculation that the government is studying a voucher for truck drivers of R$ 1,000 (compared to the initial idea of ​​R$ 400), increased the perception of fiscal risk for investors and impacted the company’s business. after hours.

The pre-market in New York is now operating with gains and may give some support to the Brazilian stock exchange, as well as the European indices, which have zeroed losses and started to operate in the dark. Today, investors will follow a new speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services (11:00 am ET). Yesterday, in the US Senate, Powell maintained his tone hawkish that the US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates in contractionary territory if necessary to control inflation.

At 9:24 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was up 0.54%, at 101,270 points.

The commercial dollar rises 0.42% to BRL 5.198 in purchases and BRL 5.199 in sales. The dollar futures for July fell 0.03%, to R$ 5.207.

Interest futures operate with an upward trend in the longer contracts and a downward trend in the shorter ones: DIF23, + 0.02 pp, at 13.56%; DIF25, +0.02 pp, at 12.36%; DIF27, +0.01 pp, at 12.28%; and DIF29, – 0.01 pp, at 12.44%.

In the States, awaiting Powell’s speech, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.39%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.59% and 0.78%, respectively.

In Europe, a number of business confidence indices came in below market consensus. In the UK, the manufacturing and services PMI stood at 53.4 in June. In the Euro Zone, the services PMI was 52.8 and the industrial PMI was 52. In Germany, the services PMI reached 52.4 and the industrial PMI reached 53. Although below expectations, the indexes remain above 50 , indicating expansion.

“Eurozone economic growth is faltering as the tailwind of pent-up demand from the pandemic has eased, having been offset by the cost of living shock and falling business and consumer confidence,” said Chris Williamson, economist. head of business at S&P Global, which carries out the survey.

The Stoxx 600 index reduced losses and was down slightly by 0.04%.

Most Asian stocks closed in the blue. In China, shares of companies in the financial and technology sector were the highlight after the government announced a program to support fintechs from the country. The directors also promised incentives to automakers.

In South Korea, the Kospi index closed down more than 1%, reflecting the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States. The Korean won fell to its lowest against the dollar since 2009.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and specialist in day trader by Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Yesterday it tried to break the low (98,400) and failed, but still not showing strength in buying either. We remain indecisive, awaiting a continuation of the dip or a reversal signal as last week’s breakout was stretched and weak.”

Dollar

“Yesterday was another buyer day that did not continue on the correction attempt bars, which shows us that the very short-term trend remains strong in buying. It is working in a resistance region and we wait for the breakout of the previous top (R$ 5,300) or the previous bottom (R$ 4,700) for trend definition.”

