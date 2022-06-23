Ifix follows the market and closes in the negative field; FII BTRA11 plummets 16% at the end of the session

The IFIX – index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Wednesday (22) with a drop of 0.17%, at 2,808 points. Yesterday, the indicator closed with a high of 0.07%. In the closing moments of the session, the BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11) fund plummeted 16.49%.

In a material fact, released this Wednesday afternoon (22), the fund informed the market that it became aware of a request for judicial recovery filed by one of the lessees of the portfolio.

“The fund became aware of the existence of a request for judicial recovery filed by the holders of the right to use the surface of the properties”, referring to the spaces whose registrations were registered in the municipality of Nova Maringá, in the state of Mato Grosso.

In the city, according to the management report, the fund owns a farm of 3,148 hectares, currently used for the cultivation of grains. The space corresponds to 24% of the fund’s equity value.

The management of BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas says it has not had access to other details of the judicial reorganization process, given that the action runs in secrecy. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (22)

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
CARE11Brazilian Graveyard and Death CareOthers2.04
BPFF11Brazil Plural AbsoluteTitles and Val. furniture1.18
TORD11EI TordesillasOthers0.79
KFOF11Kinea FoFTitles and Val. furniture0.73
GTWR11Green TowersCorporate Slabs0.65

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (22):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
BTRA11BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolasagro-16.49
SPTW11SP DowntownCorporate Slabs-2.44
SARE11Santander IncomeHybrid-2.05
HGFF11CSHG FoFTitles and Val. furniture-1.92
BTAL11BTG Pactual AgroOthers-1.83

Source: B3

TG Real Estate approves BRL 350 million offer

The FII TG Real Estate approved, this Tuesday (21), the realization of the second issue of quotas of the fund, which intends to raise R$ 350 million.

According to a material fact, the unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$9.94 and the primary distribution fee will be R$0.40, totaling a subscription price of R$10.34.

According to the document, shareholders with a position at the end of Friday (24) will have preemptive rights in the offer.

TG Real Estate focuses on investing in certificates of real estate receivables (CRI) and equity interests in real estate projects.

today’s dividends

Check out which are the 13 real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (22):

tickerBackgroundPerformance
TSNC11transsync BRL 37.56
ARCT11Riza Arctium BRL 1.86
RZAK11Riza Akin BRL 1.80
BARI11Barigui Real Estate Income I BRL 1.45
AFHI11AF Invest Cri BRL 1.40
BLMC11Bluemacaw Real Estate Credit BRL 1.25
GOLD 11Ourinvest Structured Income BRL 1.10
AFOF11Alliance FoF BRL 1.08
RECX11REC FoF BRL 1.00
CORM11Core Metropolis BRL 0.81
OUFF11Ourinvest Fund Of Funds BRL 0.75
AFHI13AF Invest Cri BRL 0.68
ARCT13Riza Arctium BRL 0.50
JSRE11JS Real Estate Multimanagement BRL 0.49
RZAK13Riza Akin BRL 0.49
CACR13Real Estate Receivables Cartesia BRL 0.43
CACR14Real Estate Receivables Cartesia BRL 0.43
AFHI14AF Invest Cri BRL 0.32
AFHI15AF Invest Cri BRL 0.32
AFHI16AF Invest Cri BRL 0.21
GAME11Guardian Real Estate Multistrategy I BRL 0.15
CACR15Real Estate Receivables Cartesia BRL 0.07

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: return with dividends from FIIs reaches the highest level in history and price of new rental contracts rises 2.21% in SP

Return with dividends from FIIs reaches 12.42 in 12 months, the highest level in history, points out XP

The rate of return with dividends of real estate funds (dividend yield) reached 12.42% in the last 12 months ended in May, the highest level in the historical series, according to Flow Imobiliário, monthly report by XP Investimentos released this Tuesday (21).

The study is based on the distributions of the 106 funds that make up the IFIX in the last 12 months. The historical series begins in 2018, the year in which the real estate fund market began to develop more sharply.

In addition to reaching the highest level in recent years, the dividend andfield Ifix also distanced itself from the yields of NTN-B maturing in 2035, a long-term public security issued by the federal government. The difference reached 6.71 percentage points, a level higher than the historical average of 3.19 percentage points.

Source: Flow Imobiliário – XP Real Estate Funds Desk

Price of new lease contracts rises 2.21% in 12 months in SP

The price of new residential leases in the city of São Paulo rose 0.4% in May compared to April and now accumulates a high of 2.21% in 12 months, according to data from Secovi-SP released on Monday (20). ). In the first five months of the year, the variation is 1.40%.

The union highlights that the annual increase was below inflation for the period, as the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), has accumulated a high of 10.72% since June 2021.

The 1-bedroom properties had the highest increases in the contracts signed in May (0.50% against April), above the valuations of 2 and 3-bedroom units (0.40% and 0.15%, respectively).

The guarantor is the guarantee most used by tenants (accounting for 45.5% of the lease contracts executed), followed by the three-month rent deposit (39.5%) and the surety bond (15%).

Secovi says that the IVL (Lease Speed ​​Index), which assesses the number of days to wait until the lease is signed, ranged from 32 to 84 days. While houses and townhouses were rented more quickly (between 32 and 56 days), apartments had a slower pace (from 36 to 82 days).

