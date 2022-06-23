Ifix follows the market and closes in the negative field; FII BTRA11 plummets 16% at the end of the session

The IFIX – index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Wednesday (22) with a drop of 0.17%, at 2,808 points. Yesterday, the indicator closed with a high of 0.07%. In the closing moments of the session, the BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11) fund plummeted 16.49%.
In a material fact, released this Wednesday afternoon (22), the fund informed the market that it became aware of a request for judicial recovery filed by one of the lessees of the portfolio.
“The fund became aware of the existence of a request for judicial recovery filed by the holders of the right to use the surface of the properties”, referring to the spaces whose registrations were registered in the municipality of Nova Maringá, in the state of Mato Grosso.
In the city, according to the management report, the fund owns a farm of 3,148 hectares, currently used for the cultivation of grains. The space corresponds to 24% of the fund’s equity value.
The management of BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas says it has not had access to other details of the judicial reorganization process, given that the action runs in secrecy. Check out today’s highlights:
Biggest highs of this Wednesday (22)
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|CARE11
|Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care
|Others
|2.04
|BPFF11
|Brazil Plural Absolute
|Titles and Val. furniture
|1.18
|TORD11
|EI Tordesillas
|Others
|0.79
|KFOF11
|Kinea FoF
|Titles and Val. furniture
|0.73
|GTWR11
|Green Towers
|Corporate Slabs
|0.65
Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (22):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|BTRA11
|BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas
|agro
|-16.49
|SPTW11
|SP Downtown
|Corporate Slabs
|-2.44
|SARE11
|Santander Income
|Hybrid
|-2.05
|HGFF11
|CSHG FoF
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-1.92
|BTAL11
|BTG Pactual Agro
|Others
|-1.83
Source: B3
Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.
TG Real Estate approves BRL 350 million offer
The FII TG Real Estate approved, this Tuesday (21), the realization of the second issue of quotas of the fund, which intends to raise R$ 350 million.
According to a material fact, the unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$9.94 and the primary distribution fee will be R$0.40, totaling a subscription price of R$10.34.
According to the document, shareholders with a position at the end of Friday (24) will have preemptive rights in the offer.
TG Real Estate focuses on investing in certificates of real estate receivables (CRI) and equity interests in real estate projects.
today’s dividends
Check out which are the 13 real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (22):
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|TSNC11
|transsync
|BRL 37.56
|ARCT11
|Riza Arctium
|BRL 1.86
|RZAK11
|Riza Akin
|BRL 1.80
|BARI11
|Barigui Real Estate Income I
|BRL 1.45
|AFHI11
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 1.40
|BLMC11
|Bluemacaw Real Estate Credit
|BRL 1.25
|GOLD 11
|Ourinvest Structured Income
|BRL 1.10
|AFOF11
|Alliance FoF
|BRL 1.08
|RECX11
|REC FoF
|BRL 1.00
|CORM11
|Core Metropolis
|BRL 0.81
|OUFF11
|Ourinvest Fund Of Funds
|BRL 0.75
|AFHI13
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 0.68
|ARCT13
|Riza Arctium
|BRL 0.50
|JSRE11
|JS Real Estate Multimanagement
|BRL 0.49
|RZAK13
|Riza Akin
|BRL 0.49
|CACR13
|Real Estate Receivables Cartesia
|BRL 0.43
|CACR14
|Real Estate Receivables Cartesia
|BRL 0.43
|AFHI14
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 0.32
|AFHI15
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 0.32
|AFHI16
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 0.21
|GAME11
|Guardian Real Estate Multistrategy I
|BRL 0.15
|CACR15
|Real Estate Receivables Cartesia
|BRL 0.07
Source: InfoMoney
Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.
Giro Imobiliário: return with dividends from FIIs reaches the highest level in history and price of new rental contracts rises 2.21% in SP
Return with dividends from FIIs reaches 12.42 in 12 months, the highest level in history, points out XP
The rate of return with dividends of real estate funds (dividend yield) reached 12.42% in the last 12 months ended in May, the highest level in the historical series, according to Flow Imobiliário, monthly report by XP Investimentos released this Tuesday (21).
The study is based on the distributions of the 106 funds that make up the IFIX in the last 12 months. The historical series begins in 2018, the year in which the real estate fund market began to develop more sharply.
In addition to reaching the highest level in recent years, the dividend andfield Ifix also distanced itself from the yields of NTN-B maturing in 2035, a long-term public security issued by the federal government. The difference reached 6.71 percentage points, a level higher than the historical average of 3.19 percentage points.
Price of new lease contracts rises 2.21% in 12 months in SP
The price of new residential leases in the city of São Paulo rose 0.4% in May compared to April and now accumulates a high of 2.21% in 12 months, according to data from Secovi-SP released on Monday (20). ). In the first five months of the year, the variation is 1.40%.
The union highlights that the annual increase was below inflation for the period, as the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), has accumulated a high of 10.72% since June 2021.
The 1-bedroom properties had the highest increases in the contracts signed in May (0.50% against April), above the valuations of 2 and 3-bedroom units (0.40% and 0.15%, respectively).
The guarantor is the guarantee most used by tenants (accounting for 45.5% of the lease contracts executed), followed by the three-month rent deposit (39.5%) and the surety bond (15%).
Secovi says that the IVL (Lease Speed Index), which assesses the number of days to wait until the lease is signed, ranged from 32 to 84 days. While houses and townhouses were rented more quickly (between 32 and 56 days), apartments had a slower pace (from 36 to 82 days).
Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.