“In my house I don’t want to see”

The cattle king will be angry with the situation and will ‘escape’ his own son in the soap opera

José Leôncio 'escapes' Tadeu in Pantanal.
© Reproduction / GlobeJosé Leôncio ‘escapes’ Tadeu in Pantanal.
In the next chapters of wetland, Tadeu (José Loreto) will be ‘chased away’ by his own father. In a sequence scheduled to air this Thursday (23), José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Phylum (Dira Paes) will go to tenorio (Murilo Benício) to settle the details of the pawn’s marriage with gutta (Julia Dalavi).

According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the cattle king will make clear his discomfort with the union, precisely because he does not believe in the engineer’s love for the pilot. “The problem is, sooner or later, you will get tired of this life. [fora da cidade grande]… and go give him a foot“, says the farmer.

Speechless, the daughter of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will “disrespect” the entrepreneur and call him sexist. The feminist will still criticize the old relationship of Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) with Madeleine (Karine Teles). “You must be confusing me with the woman you dragged in and kept incarcerated for nearly two years on your farm.“, the city girl will recall.

Annoyed, the veteran will again question the young woman about her feelings for Tadeu and she will dodge. The “brute”, then, will come out in defense of the beloved: “Who knows about our life, it’s us“. Zé will conclude: “In that case, then, you stay here for good, Tadeu. That in my house I don’t want to see you anymore this girl“.

