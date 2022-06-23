In search of traces of blood, PF makes expertise on Bruno and Dom’s speedboat this Thursday, in AM | amazon

The vessel that was being used by indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, must undergo forensic examination this Thursday (23), in Atalaia do Norte, in the interior of Amazonas, according to the Civil Police.

According to the head delegate of the 50th Interactive Police Station (DIP) of Atalaia do Norte, Alex Perez, the expertise will take place under the coordination of the Federal Police (PF).

Also according to the delegate, teams from the Civil Police of Amazonas will provide support during the action, but the procedures will be the responsibility of the PF.

Police located the speedboat on Sunday (19) at a depth of about 20 meters, capsized with six bags of sand to make it difficult to float, at a distance of 30 meters from the right bank of the river.

Searching for traces of blood

PF experts left the Federal District to try to get details on the dynamics of the case in Atalaia do Norte.

The corporation’s technical-scientific department will try to find traces of blood on the vessel used by Bruno and Dom. For this, they must apply a reagent called luminol.

The experts also intend to use a 3D scanner on the boat of the Brazilian indigenist and the English journalist. The infrared laser equipment is capable of measuring density points and creating digital representations of reality.

The idea is to find other traces, such as dented points, to identify if the vessel hit or if there are marks of gunshots. The result of the expertise should be out in the next few days.

According to the police, it took five hours of operation to find the speedboat. In addition to the vessel’s hull, a 40 hp Yamaha engine, four drums that were owned by Bruno, three on dry land and one submerged, were also found.

The speedboat and other materials were taken to the port of Atalaia do Norte on Sunday night. This Monday (20), the investigation team took the vessel to a shed.

The police set up a security scheme to keep the speedboat in the new location. Also according to the Federal Police, the number of suspects involved in the death of Bruno and Dom Phillips rose to eight people. Three have already been arrested. According to the investigations, five more men who helped to bury the bodies of Bruno and Dom in the woods were identified.

The police did not reveal the names, but they should be indicted for the crime of concealing a corpse and will respond to the charges in freedom, as the crime provides for a sentence of less than 4 years.

What the police found:

1 boat hull;

1 Yamaha engine 40 hp;

4 drums owned by Bruno (three on land and one submerged.

Bruno and Dom were shot dead

A report by Federal Police experts confirmed, on Saturday (18), that indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips were shot dead with hunting ammunition.

According to the analysis, Bruno was hit by three shots, two in the chest and one in the head. Dom was shot once, in the chest.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of typical conflicts in the Amazon: deforestation and the advance of mining.

Chronology: Indigenist and British journalist disappeared in the Amazon

The bodies of indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips, who are in Brasília, will be released to families this Thursday (23), according to the Federal Police. The expert examinations have already been completed.