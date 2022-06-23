In video, municipal secretary of health guides the population to wear masks again in Guaraí

In a video passed on by social media this Wednesday (22/06), the municipal secretary of health of Guaraí, Wellington de Sousa Silva, guided the population to make use of face masks again. The request was made after more recent epidemiological bulletins indicated a significant increase in active cases of Covid-19, in addition to the increase in care for other respiratory diseases.

According to the epidemiological bulletin released until last Monday (20/06), the number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 13 to 40 within an interval of just 7 days. The data indicate the emergence of a new wave of contamination, but unlike periods considered more critical of the pandemic, there is no record of new deaths in Guaraí so far.

Vaccination and awareness

The bet of the municipal health manager in Guaraí is that the suggestion made now seeks to encourage people to adopt a preventive posture, but without the need for mandatory measures. Another point that the manager emphasizes is the expansion of vaccination efforts, both for Covid-19 and for the Influenza virus, starting this Thursday (23/06), in Praça da Prefecture.

Decree in the Official Gazette

As specified by Municipal Decree No. 1.709/2022, published in the Official Gazette of the Prefecture of Guaraí late this Wednesday afternoon (22/06), the use of face masks, in addition to what the Secretary of Health asks, becomes officially recommended indoors and outdoors. In the case of health institutions, due to the risk of contamination, use is mandatory. The measure is valid for 30 days from the date of publication, that is, until July 22.