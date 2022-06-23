Income Tax 2022: Revenue opens consultations for the 2nd batch of refunds this Thursday; see if you are in the group | Income tax

For this lot, the payment of R$ 6.3 billion to 4.25 million taxpayers. Of this amount, R$ 2.7 billion will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority. Are they:

elderly people over 80 years old (87,401);

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (675,495);

taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness (48,913);

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (661,831).

2.76 million non-priority taxpayers were also covered who delivered the statement until 03/19/2022.

Consultations have also been released on the so-called residual lots from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled the accounts with the lion.

Inquiries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration.

If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital ), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Refunds for declarations that present inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after they have been corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct.

Refund batch dates

According to the Federal Revenue, five refund lots will be made available this year, on the days: