Income Tax: know how to check the refund – 06/23/2022 – Market

The IRS releases from 10 am this Thursday (23) the consultation of the second batch of refund of the 2022 Income Tax, according to the Sheet anticipated. The lot will be deposited to 4.3 million priority and non-priority taxpayers next Thursday (30th) and will be adjusted by 1% based on the Selic (basic interest rate).

The consultation is done online, on the website of the Federal Revenue. The taxpayer needs to inform the CPF number, date of birth and the data requested on the screen. For this simpler query, the system does not inform the amount of the refund.

There is also the option to consult the refund through the e-CAC Portal, which is the tax office’s Virtual Service Center. For this, you must have a silver or gold level gov.br password. In this case, further payment details must be provided.

Here’s how to query:

Access the e-CAC Portal and go to “Entrar com gov.br” On the next page, enter your CPF and click “Continue” Then enter the password and go to “Login” In “Featured Services”, go to “My Income Tax (Dirpf Statement)”

In all, R$ 6.3 billion will be paid. Of the total, R$ 2.7 million are for citizens with legal priority, with 87,401 elderly people over 80 years old, 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old, 48,913 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 661,831 taxpayers whose main source of income be the teacher.

There will also be payment of the refund for 2.8 million non-priority taxpayers who delivered the declaration until March 19 of this year.

The deposit of the amounts will occur in the account informed by the worker when declaring the IR. Taxpayers who did not fall into the fine mesh will be entitled to a refund. Citizens with legal priority who corrected pending issues and left the network also receive.

If, for some reason, the credit does not occur because the account has been deactivated, the amounts will be available for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the citizen can reschedule the credit on the website, at https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital), 0800-729- 0001 (other locations) and 0800-7290088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount within one year, he must make the request through the e-CAC Portal, accessing “Declarations and Statements”, in “My Income Tax”, and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

Lots will be corrected by Selic

The second batch of IR will have a correction of 1% on the Selic rate. The next batches will also be corrected by the Selic, but the percentages have not yet been informed. In all, five lots of Income Tax refund are released. Interest paid increases for those who declared in the last few days.

The Selic rose to 13.25% last Wednesday (15), after a decision by the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). The collegiate signaled that the interest rate increase will extend until the next meeting, in August, when it foresees a new high, which can be 0.5 percentage point or 0.25 percentage point.

SEE THE 2022 IR REFUND PAYMENT CALENDAR