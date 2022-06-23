‘Indescribable sensation’, says William Bonner about lunch outside TV Globo – Comportamento

William Bonner (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

This Wednesday (22/06), Willam Bonner, 58 years old, shared a photo on his Instagram saying that he went out for lunch outside the premises of TV Globo. According to him, it took almost three years to make meals there.

“The indescribable feeling of leaving the company to have lunch out for the first time in almost 3 years”, wrote the famous in the caption. Followers applauded the global’s “people like us” moment. “The definition of happiness,” wrote one in the comments. Another analyzed: “What a shy boy’s face”. A third was delighted: “How can you be so charming?”

It is worth remembering that, due to the pandemic, the professionals of the broadcaster have followed protocols to avoid contagion by Covid-19 since 2020.

Always active in the virtual world, Bonner took advantage of a recent trip to the United States to play an iconic sequence from the movie “Rocky: The Wrestler” (1976) on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art – and share the feat with his followers. “When we were standing by the Rocky statue in Philadelphia, my wife said to me: ‘I doubt you’ll run up the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum, like Rocky (Silvester Stalone) did in the movie, he’s still up there. celebrate with jumping. I doubt it!'”, he commented, in the caption of the post.