INFLUENZA VACCINATION CONTINUES THIS THURSDAY (JUNE 23) – Taubaté City Hall

VACCINE AGAINST INFLUENZA
👉 CHECK THE DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF VACCINATION AT: https://bit.ly/3Otl52p
Who?
- Elderly aged 60 years and over. which vaccine? Influenza + Covid (4th dose for those who took the 3rd dose at least 4 months ago, regardless of the immunizing agent applied).
- Health professionals. which vaccine? Influenza (all regardless of age) + Measles (which has not yet had 2 doses, proven in the vaccination record, regardless of age) + Covid (4th dose for those who took the 3rd dose at least 4 months ago, regardless of the immunizing agent applied ).
Where to go?
- From 8 am to 3 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 2 pm) ESFs: Água Quente, Continental, Estoril, Marlene Miranda and Vila Marli. Pamos: Baronesa, Cidade Jardim, Estiva and Quiririm.
- From 8 am to 4 pm (passwords can be delivered until 3 pm) ESFs: Chácara Silvestre and Santa Tereza.
- From 8 am to 6 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 5 pm) ESFs: Piratininga, São Gonçalo and UBS Mais Três Maria I (Fazendinha).
- NOTE: from the 21st to the 24th of June the ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha from 8 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.
Who?
- Pregnant women and mothers (up to 45 days after delivery);
- Teachers of basic and higher education;
- People with disabilities and comorbidities;
- Collective road transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers;
- truck drivers;
- Port workers;
- Prison system officials;
- Professionals from the security and rescue forces;
- Armed Forces Professionals
which vaccine? Influenza
Where to go?
- From 8 am to 3 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 2 pm) ESFs: Água Quente, Continental, Estoril, Marlene Miranda and Vila Marli. Pamos: Baronesa, Cidade Jardim, Estiva and Quiririm.
- From 8 am to 4 pm (passwords can be delivered until 3 pm) ESFs: Chácara Silvestre and Santa Tereza.
- From 8 am to 6 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 5 pm) ESFs: Piratininga, São Gonçalo and UBS Mais Três Maria I (Fazendinha).
- NOTE: from the 21st to the 24th of June the ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha from 8 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.
Who?
- Children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. which vaccine? Influenza (who will be vaccinated for the 1st time and those who have received one or two doses of seasonal influenza vaccine in previous years) + Measles (regardless of vaccination status).
- Children from 5 years to 11 years, 11 months and 29 days. Which vaccine? Influenza
Where to go?
- From 8 am to 3 pm (passwords can be delivered until 2 pm) ESFs: Água Quente, Continental, Estoril, Marlene Miranda and Novo Horizonte. Pamo: Quiririm.
- From 8 am to 4 pm (passwords can be delivered until 3 pm) ESFs: Chácara Silvestre and Santa Tereza.
- From 8 am to 6 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 5 pm) ESFs: Piratininga, São Gonçalo and UBS Mais Três Maria I (Fazendinha).
- NOTE: from the 21st to the 24th of June the ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha from 8 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.
Who?
- GENERAL Public from 12 years and over. Which vaccine? Influenza
Where to go?
- From 8 am to 3 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 2 pm) ESFs: Água Quente, Continental, Estoril, Marlene Miranda and Vila Marli. Pamos: Baronesa, Cidade Jardim, Estiva and Quiririm.
- From 8 am to 4 pm (passwords can be delivered until 3 pm) ESFs: Chácara Silvestre and Santa Tereza.
- From 8 am to 6 pm (Passwords can be delivered until 5 pm) ESFs: Piratininga, São Gonçalo and UBS Mais Três Maria I (Fazendinha).
- NOTE: from the 21st to the 24th of June the ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha from 8 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.
