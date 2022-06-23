Irandhir Santos breaks silence and comments on the surgery that kept him from recording ‘Pantanal’

The actor Irandhir Santos appeared on Wednesday night (22) to reassure fans about the surgery that would have taken him away from the soap opera recordings. “Pantanal”. Being one of the main actors in the plot, netizens were concerned about his well-being.

According to Irandhir, the procedure he performed took place a few weeks ago and is already in its final phase of treatment. the interpreter of Jose Lucas de Nada declared, appearing to be in a good mood, that he will soon be back at Globo studios.

In a text on social media, the artist thanked the support and affection of the followers: “Dear ones, I thank you for the various messages I have received. I am well. The surgery took place a few weeks ago and went very well. I have already started physical therapy and will return to work soon. Zé Lucas, after all, has a silver saddle to dispute!”said.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that Irandhir had complications when he fell from a horse at the end of the soap opera’s recordings in the Pantanal, requiring a surgery that only came to the public some time later. The actor’s advice reinforced that his recovery process is promising.