Isabel Teixeira, Maria Bruaca of ‘Pantanal’, talks about success in a soap opera: ‘Feeling gifted and in love’ | TV and Series

Isabel Teixeira was the guest of “Mais Você”, on the morning of this Wednesday (22), and talked to Ana Maria Braga about the success of the character Maria Bruaca, in “Pantanal”.

The actress, who debuted in theater at age 10 and acted on stage for 38 years, spoke about her success in the soap opera.

“I’m feeling gifted and in love, as I was when I entered drama school at age 20,” Isabel said.

“I think I still don’t have a concrete, real awareness of this scope. It’s all very new.”

Isabel says that, as she wears a mask on the streets, she has not yet felt the impact of the soap opera on her daily life.

“I feel this heat more on social media,” he said.

“I’m learning to deal with it. I follow it and I’m watching it happen at the time of the soap opera. I’m still very discreet on social networks.”

“I want to answer everyone who writes to me. I try, but I found that it’s not possible. I always read, whenever I respond, I laugh a lot. But I also protect myself. I have a certain distance, because sometimes people are very direct and that moves us a little.”

Isabel Teixeira is Maria Bruaca in "Pantanal" — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

The 48-year-old actress also said that it was not a choice to spend nearly four decades alone in the theater. And she recalls that her work as an actress began at home.

“My house was a party, my mother was a theater actress in São Paulo. The house was always open and I used to go backstage a lot”, recalls she, who is also the daughter of singer Renato Teixeira.

“My father is a poet. I was raised on the poet’s word. If I was raised on his word and Brazil also listens, I am Brazil’s sister,” said Isabel, thrilled to speak of her father.

Renato, by the way, also participated in “Pantanal” and, according to Isabel, the soap opera brought them closer.

“I was that child of divorced parents in the 1970s, 1980s. We talk to each other every day. But the soap opera brought us together in some way. We saw ourselves together doing a job where each one arrived on their own. my father is very happy.”

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in a scene from "Pantanal" — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

During the interview, Ana Maria Braga asked Isabel about how she incarnated Maria Bruaca?

“It’s a process, a work. I have this drawing of how I got there. I’m not sure how it is, but it’s open. I watched Ângela [Leal] making [a Maria Bruaca na primeira versão da novela, em 1990]. When she did it, it was an open work.”

“I think that this soap opera, this character, is also written by Ângela. The first thing that came to me, an actress and theater owner, I had this woman in my imagination, which was something I said: ‘this is a gift. ‘. I had seen it in 1990 and watched the entire soap opera last year.”

Angela also spoke about the importance of moving the character after years of betrayal.

“I see on the networks: ‘put on a crop top, react’. I think it’s great. But it’s not that simple”, says the actress, who considers the kiss in the character Levi (Leandro Lima) the first step in Maria Bruaca’s new life.

“This moment of the kiss is a step. She wants to go back to Tenório, but there’s no going back when she takes that step. What will happen today in the soap opera is still her struggling. If we solve Maria Bruaca’s story, I’m eliminated from the soap opera”, joked the actress, who was still moved by the testimonies of her co-stars in “Pantanal”.

Levi (Leandro Lima and Maria (Isabel Teixeira) in a scene from "Pantanal" — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior