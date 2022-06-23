Jessi celebrates winning a health plan for her mother: ‘Dream’

Former BBB Jessi said that she made a health plan for her mother, Cleo Alves, and celebrated the achievement with fans on her social networks.

In her Twitter profile, she said that it was a dream that she had already commented on during her participation in “BBB 22” (TV Globo). “Guys, I want to share very good news with you, which was a dream that I had already talked about at BBB”, she began.

“This week, I managed to make a health plan for my mother, given the health problems she already had, this was a priority for me”, he celebrated.

Jessi also highlighted the importance of the SUS (Public Health System) in Brazil. “I also want to emphasize the importance of SUS in our lives, all treatment of aneurysms she did there, we continue to defend and fight for SUS and also for better service provision by the plans!”, she said.

Guys, I want to share very good news with you, which was a dream that I had already talked about at BBB. This week, I managed to make a health plan for my mother, given the health problems she already had, this was a priority for me. — Jessi Alves (@a_jessilane) June 21, 2022