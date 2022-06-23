Jornal Hoje sinks with Alan Severiano and has the worst audience in 133 days

Elevated eight months ago to the title of presenter of SP1, Alan Severiano continues to have serious difficulties in imposing himself on the taste of viewers in Greater São Paulo: despite still remaining in the audience leadership of the time slot, the newscast lost a good part of the audience that had under the command of César Tralli, transferred to the Jornal Hoje bench. And the public’s rejection of the new anchor is not restricted to regional news. The journalist, covering Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband’s vacation in the national newspaper, also amazed his viewers.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, reveal that Tuesday’s edition (21) of Jornal Hoje scored only 9.7 points on average. This is the worst audience performance of the newscast in 133 days: the last time the news had such a little watched Tuesday was on February 8, the day it lost the leadership of its slot to Band, which broadcast with exclusivity one of Palmeiras’ matches in the Club World Cup. At the time, the news scored only 8.7.

The rejection by the public in the main metropolis of the work of Alan Severiano is even more evident when the index is compared with the usual journalistic audience: taking into account the performance of the news in the last four Tuesdays, Jornal Hoje had an average of 12.7 points — that is, 24% of the audience disappeared with the substitute presenter. On the other hand, the performance of the General Balance Sheet improved. Broadcast from 11:50 am to 3:20 pm, Record’s newscast scored an average of 6.6 points, an increase of 5% in the same comparison.

The bad performance of the newscast also had an impact on the performance of O Cravo e a Rosa. Also an isolated leader in its time slot, Walcyr Carrasco’s telenovela scored an average of just 13.3 points, a decrease of 15% compared to the index accumulated in the last four Tuesdays.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (21):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.9 good morning SP 8.6 Good morning Brazil 8.4 More you 6.7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.6 SP1 8.7 Globe Sports 8.2 Newspaper Today 9.7 The Carnation and the Rose 13.3 Afternoon Session: The Book of Love 11.3 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 15.1 Beyond the Illusion 19.7 SP2 22.0 face and courage 21.7 National Journal 25.6 wetland 29.9 No Limit 6 15.9 Profession Reporter 9.6 Globo newspaper 7.5 Conversation with Bial 5.0 Face and Courage (replay) 4.2 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.9 hour 1 4.8 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.3 General Balance Sheet 2.0 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.8 Speak Brazil 3.9 Nowadays 4.3 Record newspaper 24h Morning 3.9 General Balance Sheet SP 6.6 Flames of Life 4.3 Record newspaper 24h Afternoon 4.2 Alert City 6.8 Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II 4.8 City Alert SP 7.8 Record Journal 7.4 All the Girls in Me 4.4 Love Without Equal 3.8 Power Couple Brazil 6 5.2 Chicago Med 3.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.2 Universal Church 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.3 First Impact 2.4 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.4 Carousel 3.1 Emerald 3.6 Family cases 2.9 gossiping 3.4 Beware of the Angel 5.0 Tomorrow is Forever 6.0 SBT Brazil 6.3 Poliana Moça 6.9 Angel’s face 5.6 Mouse Program 5.7 Spectacular Cine: Classless Teacher 4.4 The Night 3.0 Operation Mosque 2.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 1.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.6 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.8

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters