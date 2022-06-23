Jornal Hoje sinks with Alan Severiano and has the worst audience in 133 days

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 days ago Entertainment Comments Off on Jornal Hoje sinks with Alan Severiano and has the worst audience in 133 days 4 Views

Elevated eight months ago to the title of presenter of SP1, Alan Severiano continues to have serious difficulties in imposing himself on the taste of viewers in Greater São Paulo: despite still remaining in the audience leadership of the time slot, the newscast lost a good part of the audience that had under the command of César Tralli, transferred to the Jornal Hoje bench. And the public’s rejection of the new anchor is not restricted to regional news. The journalist, covering Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband’s vacation in the national newspaper, also amazed his viewers.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, reveal that Tuesday’s edition (21) of Jornal Hoje scored only 9.7 points on average. This is the worst audience performance of the newscast in 133 days: the last time the news had such a little watched Tuesday was on February 8, the day it lost the leadership of its slot to Band, which broadcast with exclusivity one of Palmeiras’ matches in the Club World Cup. At the time, the news scored only 8.7.

The rejection by the public in the main metropolis of the work of Alan Severiano is even more evident when the index is compared with the usual journalistic audience: taking into account the performance of the news in the last four Tuesdays, Jornal Hoje had an average of 12.7 points — that is, 24% of the audience disappeared with the substitute presenter. On the other hand, the performance of the General Balance Sheet improved. Broadcast from 11:50 am to 3:20 pm, Record’s newscast scored an average of 6.6 points, an increase of 5% in the same comparison.

The bad performance of the newscast also had an impact on the performance of O Cravo e a Rosa. Also an isolated leader in its time slot, Walcyr Carrasco’s telenovela scored an average of just 13.3 points, a decrease of 15% compared to the index accumulated in the last four Tuesdays.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (21):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)13.9
good morning SP8.6
Good morning Brazil8.4
More you6.7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.6
SP18.7
Globe Sports8.2
Newspaper Today9.7
The Carnation and the Rose13.3
Afternoon Session: The Book of Love11.3
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite15.1
Beyond the Illusion19.7
SP222.0
face and courage21.7
National Journal25.6
wetland29.9
No Limit 615.9
Profession Reporter9.6
Globo newspaper7.5
Conversation with Bial5.0
Face and Courage (replay)4.2
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.9
hour 14.8
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.3
General Balance Sheet2.0
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.8
Speak Brazil3.9
Nowadays4.3
Record newspaper 24h Morning3.9
General Balance Sheet SP6.6
Flames of Life4.3
Record newspaper 24h Afternoon4.2
Alert City6.8
Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II4.8
City Alert SP7.8
Record Journal7.4
All the Girls in Me4.4
Love Without Equal3.8
Power Couple Brazil 65.2
Chicago Med3.2
Record 24h newspaper2.0
Speaks, I hear you1.2
Universal Church0.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.3
First Impact2.4
First Impact 2nd Edition3.4
Carousel3.1
Emerald3.6
Family cases2.9
gossiping3.4
Beware of the Angel5.0
Tomorrow is Forever6.0
SBT Brazil6.3
Poliana Moça6.9
Angel’s face5.6
Mouse Program5.7
Spectacular Cine: Classless Teacher4.4
The Night3.0
Operation Mosque2.2
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law1.8
The Best of Connection Reporter1.6
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.8

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Violeta scolds Heloísa for a new pregnancy in Além da Illusion

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) is acquiring the determination necessary to seek her own happiness after living …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved