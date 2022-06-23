José Leôncio decides on the future of his business

It’s been some time since José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) feels a certain insecurity about his business, in addition to great dissatisfaction with the way everything is being managed, and despite feeling tired, the farmer still hasn’t given up. In the next chapters of wetlandLeôncio will make an important decision about the future of all its businesses.

Shortly after Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) got his license, his father wasted no time in taking him around all his farms and the main office to learn everything he could about how the business works, and made the important decision to choose him to take the reins of his entire empire in the future, as he believes he is the most capable of this important legacy.

José Leôncio chooses Jove to lead the business. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Of course, José Leôncio didn’t belittle his other children, but Jove is the one who understands more about the possibilities that his business can bring, including innovations and care for the environment, something he had already questioned and criticized when he went with his father to São Paulo to learn about everything that was being done. Jove also seems quite enthusiastic to learn everything, even if he sometimes shows insecurity, his effort has been praised by his father.

Despite the choice being obvious to a certain extent, Tadeu (José Loreto) ended up creating a great envy of his brother, as he feels that his father is paying attention only to his youngest son, and because of that he ended up being left aside, which generated great sorrow and now he is lamenting in the corners.