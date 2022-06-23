Journalist puts possible arrival of James Rodríguez at the level of Romário, Tévez, Adriano, Fred, Seedorf and Hulk: ‘Botafogo changes shelf’

Just before going on the air for broadcasting Atlético-MG x Flamengofor the first leg of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cupon the night of this Wednesday (22/6), the journalist Eric Fariaof Globo Groupused social networks to give an opinion on the possibility of Botafogo hire the midfielder James Rodriguez, reported by the Colombian press earlier. For the reporter, Glorioso would occupy another shelf in “any dispute”.

What’s more, according to Eric Faria, the arrival of James Rodríguez, today at Al-Rayyanfrom Qatar, would join the hall of great signings already made by Brazilian football. He cited stars who have played for the Brasileirão as examples.

“I don’t know if it will happen. But if Botafogo hire James, it’s a big deal in the history of Brazilian football. Romario, Tevez, Adriano, Fred, Seedorf, Hulk. And so it goes. There’s more, presentation at Niltão with 35 thousand. Carriage. Change the shelf team in any dispute“, he wrote on Twitter.

Eric Faria was later questioned on the social network by the journalist Renato Maurício Pradowho disagreed with the “equalization” to Romário and said that the former playerHarbor, Monaco, Real Madrid and Bayern Munchen “couldn’t make it”.

“Speak up, Renato, obviously, it’s not about comparing or equating players. But my point is that at the moment we live, a player like James is a giant signing. Able to deal with the technical part, the economic part, generate a lot of media. Level “Romário” would be Neymar“, replied Eric.

According to journalist Pipe Sierra, from “Win ​​Sports TV”, Botafogo presented an offer of US$ 5.3 millionabout BRL 27.2 million, by the sock. The Colombian national team’s number 10 is treated by Botafogo’s board as a possible “company star” of the first year of the management of the alvinegro shareholder John Textor.

See the posts on Twitter below:

