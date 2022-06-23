Jove and Juma reminisce about the beginning of their romance, get back together in high style and have their first time in Rio

After many disagreements, the couple will settle in the waters, just like in my turn

Juma will even want to have a child with the pawn. Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
After much turmoil in the novel, it seems that Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will finally settle down in the next chapters of wetland. The couple will even have their first time in love. In high style, the couple will have sex for the first time in high style, with a vow of love in the waters of the river.

In predicted scenes to air in the next few weeks, the two will put an end to the crisis they have been facing. That way, after exchanging a few hot kisses in the tapera, the couple will enjoy a very intimate bath in the river – just like on one of their first dates.

The two will exchange statements while still in the water, when Juma will ask her boyfriend not to leave her alone anymore. “I stay longer… Here… I want to have you…”, she will say, in his ear. “Here?”, Jove will ask. “I want you, Juventino… Like I never wanted…”, she will answer.

The two will exchange several sensual looks and kiss a lot. The weather then gets even hotter. “I want to be yours… Be yours forever…”, Juma will say. “As I expected to hear you say that…”, he will comment. “I want you… Now”, she will answer, who will be sure that she wants a child of the pawn.

