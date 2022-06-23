Julia Lemmertz reveals Marilu Bueno’s support after her mother’s tragic death: “I keep it with affection”

Julia Lemmertz reveals Marilu Bueno’s support when the two recorded Lua de Cristal, a film by Xuxa Meneghel

The actress Julia Lemmertz paid a touching tribute to the actress Marilu Bueno in a publication on social networks this Thursday (23) when remembering the friendship with the actress who died at the age of 82.

The star said that the veteran was a friend of her mother, who is also an actress. Lilian Lemmertz. She died in 1986 after suffering a massive heart attack.

“They were friends, they liked each other a lot. I got very close to Marilu after my mother died, it was when we worked together on Lua de Cristal, a film directed by Tizuka Yamasaki and starring Xuxa. We had a lot of fun, she’s adorable, fun and sensitive, it’s a pity that life kept pushing us away, but I cherish the moments that we lived”, she declared.

The star continued praising her colleague and remembering moments that the two lived together.

“She was a powerhouse of an actress, she didn’t have so much energy, a Pisces like me, she called me peixinha and I called her Malibú, I don’t remember why. are no longer here, these two can meet and catch up. They had a lot to talk about. Rest in peace Marilu, I’m glad you shone and enchanted everyone with your talent and joy, we thank you and celebrate you”closed.

Look:

MATCH

Died this Wednesday (22), the actress Marilu Bueno, aged 82 years. The artist, who had been hospitalized since the end of May in a serious condition at the Miguel Couto Hospital, located in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, could not resist.

The unit did not give details about the reason for the hospitalization or the cause of death of the actress, however, according to information published by the journalist’s column. Ancelmo Goisfrom the newspaper O Globo, the artist had surgery on her abdomen, which would have worsened her clinical condition and left her in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).