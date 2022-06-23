Juliano Cazarré’s daughter is born with rare congenital heart disease | celebrities



Juliano Cazarré’s daughter, Maria Guilhermina, is bornReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Juliano Cazarré’s daughter with biologist and journalist Letícia Cazarré was born this Wednesday (22). The actor announced the news on his social networks and also revealed that little Maria Guilhermina was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease, discovered in prenatal exams, and had to undergo a surgical intervention shortly after birth to make an important repair in the heart. . The procedure went well and she “remains stable, recovering and receiving the best care”.

According to the actor, the baby has an Ebstein Anomaly. Throughout the pregnancy, the doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and, therefore, the couple went to São Paulo so that the baby could be born with the most specialized team.

According to cardiology surgeon Beatriz Furlanetto, from Hospital Infantil Sabará, the Ebstein Anomaly is a rare heart disease of the tricuspid valve and affects only one in 10,000 babies (boys and girls alike). The abnormality causes congestive heart failure, a back-up of blood flow that results in fluid accumulation in the lungs; and an insufficient flow of red blood to the body (“blue baby” syndrome).

“Dear friends and family, it is with great joy and love that we announce the arrival of our little Maria Guilhermina de Guadalupe Bastos Cazarré, last Tuesday, June 21, at 8:30 am, in São Paulo. Maria Guilhermina arrived with a special heart, also expanding our hearts and those of everyone around him!”, said the actor, who plays the pawn Alcides in “Pantanal”.

“First of all, we want to thank you for your constant support, affection and prayers, which have been fundamental to keep us calm and firm at this moment. Our hearts are full of joy and trust! Maria Guilhermina is the most beautiful thing”, completed.

Juliano and Letícia are also parents to Vicente, 11 years old, Inácio, 9, Gaspar, 2, and Maria Madalena, just 1 year old.