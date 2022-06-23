Juliano Cazarré’s daughter is born with rare heart disease; understand the disease

posted on 6/22/2022 7:04 PM / updated on 6/22/2022 7:05 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @cazarre)

On Tuesday (21/6), in São Paulo, the fifth daughter of actor Juliano Cazarré was born. Baptized as Maria Guilhermina, the girl came into the world with a “special heart”, with a rare heart disease that was discovered during the pregnancy of Letícia Bastos, Cazarré’s wife.

Maria Guilhermina was born with a condition called Ebstein’s Anomaly, which affects only one in 10,000 babies. “During her pregnancy, the doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and, therefore, we decided to come to São Paulo so that she could be born with the most specialized team”, said Cazarré on social media. .

As soon as Maria was born, the baby was taken straight to the operating room, where she underwent a heart procedure. “Our little warrior spent her first day of life doing an important repair to her heart,” said her father. The surgery was successful and, according to Juliano, the newest member of the Cazarré-Bastos family is stable and “continues to recover.” and receiving the best care”.

“We will continue to take care of everything so that, soon, we can take her home, where her brothers Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena eagerly await her!” wrote Cazarré.





Condition causes enlarged heart

Ebstein’s anomaly is a rare heart disease of the tricuspid valve, whose function is the backflow of blood from the right ventricle to the right atrium. When the anomaly occurs, this valve is malformed and is in a very low position, allowing blood to escape backwards from the ventricle into the atrium.

This condition leads the child to have congestive heart failure, a back up of blood flow that results in accumulation of fluid in the lungs and also causes insufficient flow of blood to the body.

The disease can present as mild, moderate or severe. The case of Maria Guilhermina, as explained by Juliano Cazarré, is “one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly”. Severe forms of the defect can cause the heart to become so enlarged, even prenatally, that it fills the baby’s chest cavity and occupies the very small areas of the lungs.

In these severe cases, the problem ends up extending and becoming a condition that also affects the lung. According to information from the Children’s Hospital Sabará, in São Paulo, the prognosis for these cases is not favorable, since, by the time the baby is born, there is already irreversible lung damage.