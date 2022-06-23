Justice decrees preventive detention of Demetrius, lawyer who beat the attorney general in the interior of SP | Santos and Region

In the request, the delegate pointed out that the accused “has been having serious relationship problems with women in the work environment, and, when released, exposes their lives to dangerand consequently public order”.

“The aggression of the registry attorney to a colleague will not go unpunished. The Civil Police has just asked for the arrest of the aggressor Demétrius Macedo. May Justice do its part and punish any coward who attacks a woman,” said Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who visited Peruíbe and São Vicente, both on the coast of São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (22). ).

Also according to the Civil Police, the investigation launched to investigate the case gathered photos and videos of the aggression, as well as testimony from the attorney general to support the request for preventive detention.

As reported by g1, delegate Fernando Carvalho Gregório, also from the 1st Police District (DP) of the municipality, where the case is being investigated, claimed that the aggressor was initially released for “lack of flagrante delicto”. Macedo received the release soon after the preparation of an incident report (BO) at the site.

Video captures prosecutor being brutally assaulted at city hall in São Paulo

The woman attacked is Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros, 39 years old. She is the Attorney General of the Registry, in the interior of São Paulo, and the chief prosecutor of the aggressor. Gabriela was at work when she was assaulted.

Demétrius Oliveira Macedo, 34, is also a registry attorney. The perpetrator of the attacks had already shown suspicious behavior and was rude to another employee of the sector, as reported by Gabriela to the civil police.

3.What motivated the aggression?

The prosecutor had demanded action on the episode of rudeness against an employee, as she was afraid to work in the same environment as Macedo and sent a memorandum to the Administrative Secretariat with a proposal for an administrative procedure.

On Monday (20), the creation of a commission to investigate the facts was published in the Official Gazette of the municipality. Probably, according to Gabriela, that was what triggered the attacks.

4.What are the details of the aggression?

The case took place on Monday afternoon (20), around 4:50 pm, in the city attorney’s office, inside the city hall. The action filmed by another employee shows that Macedo threw punches and kicked her colleague, who was working when she was surprised by the attack.

According to the police report (BO), he attacked her first with an elbow to the head and continued with punches in the face. The prosecutor said she tried to defend herself and even received help from an employee, who was pushed against the door and hit her back on the handle.

Free to continue the aggression, Macedo continued punching and kicking, even with two other employees trying to contain him. At one point, Gabriela managed to be removed from the front of the aggressor.

It is also possible to hear in the video that he offends the prosecutor several times. As soon as they heard the screams, two employees from the legal sector went to the scene and managed to control the prosecutor.

5.What are the victim’s statements?

Gabriela stated that she feared Macedo would revolt against her. “I was afraid, yes. I was afraid that this would happen, but I didn’t imagine it would be physical violence, I thought it was a ‘argument’, an argument”.

The prosecutor also stated that she felt disrespected in the face of the aggressions. “My dignity was exposed. As a woman, I was disrespected, as well as a public servant. Anyway, it was a global disrespect of my personality as a woman,” she vented.

Now, Gabriela wants Macedo to be prosecuted as a result of the aggressions and offenses against her.

6.What did the attacker say to the police?

Demétrius Oliveira Macedo told the civil police that he suffered moral harassment in the workplace. “He admitted that he assaulted the victim and claimed that he did so because he was morally harassed,” said Fernando Carvalho Gregório, delegate of the 1st Police District of the municipality, in an interview with TV Tribuna, affiliated with Rede Globo.

7. Will the aggressor be arrested?

The prosecutor’s aggressor was heard by the Civil Police and subsequently released, since the delegate responsible for the case considered that there was no act.

“I understood that there was not a situation of flagrant, but a criminal fact. Of course, it should be duly investigated. Therefore, we registered the occurrence and took all the necessary steps at the time”, explained Gregório.

The delegate also clarified that the fact is analyzed by the Public Ministry (MP) and the Judiciary (PJ). “At the end of all the work, we will have a conclusion of the investigations in a case, and an eventual conviction”, stressed the police official, who added that it was not possible to anticipate a result without the proper investigations having been carried out.

8. Will the aggressor be exonerated?

As an immediate measure to punish the aggression, the Municipality of Registro published in the Official Gazette No. 1076, the decree No. 525/2022, determining the preventive suspension of Macedo.

As described in the official acts, the prosecutor will be suspended for 30 days, without receiving a salary, starting on June 21, the date of the assault.

According to the city hall’s explanation, this measure is part of the administrative process that should end in Macedo’s dismissal. “It is necessary to follow this step and the legal procedures so that the decision is taken consistently”, he clarified.

9.What does the city say?

The municipal administration, through a note, expressed “the most absolute and profound repudiation of brutal acts of violence”.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the prevention and confrontation of all forms of violence, especially those that victimize women. The servers of the Municipal Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Legal Affairs will receive all necessary support, including psychological monitoring”, he wrote.

The municipal administration also told the other servers: “receive our support and know that the practice of violence is vehemently repudiated and will be severely punished”.

10.What does the National Association of Municipal Prosecutors say?

The National Association of Municipal Prosecutors (ANPM) stated in a statement that it sympathizes with the Municipal Prosecutor and repudiates Macedo’s violent conduct.

“The victim was attacked for reasons linked to the exercise of the position while the aggressor, it seems, acted motivated by a criminal intent. The ANPM reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness, preventing and fighting harassment in the field of advocacy and all forms of violence against women”.