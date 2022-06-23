Kate Bush reveals religious concern over ‘Stranger Things’ music

Recluse the singer Kate Bush gave his first interview since the success of Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)rescued from the chest by Stranger Things. To the BBC Radio 4 channel, the 63-year-old Englishwoman revealed that the song would only be called A Deal With God (An Agreement with God, in Portuguese), but the religious mention caused fear among the record company’s producers. “I think they were worried that the song wouldn’t get played on the radio. That people would find the title too touchy-feely,” he explained.

Kate had already said at the time of the song’s release in 1985 that the title she wanted would prevent the song from being accepted in very religious countries such as Italy, France and Ireland. “We could be blamed just for the word God in the title.” The reason the lyrics cite the agreement with God, however, has very Christian reasons. “The general idea was to make a deal with God for a man and a woman to switch places so that they could understand each other better. It would be common in a song like this to have a ‘deal with the devil’. But I thought, the best and most powerful would be to make a pact with God.”

The classic packs important points from the fourth season of Stranger Things, which provoked different interpretations of the song. “I like people to listen to a song and get what they want out of it. But originally it was written with the idea of ​​a man and a woman switching positions with each other, just to feel what it’s like,” she explained.