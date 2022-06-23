Kim Kardashian shows office and bizarre detail goes viral on the web: “To not stay too long”; watch

Kim Kardashian’s eccentric tastes and her family turn around and move around… and it happened once again. This Wednesday (22), the businesswoman’s office went viral on the web because of this. Netizens and fans of the muse were shocked by a very curious detail in the star’s workspace.

A TikTok account reposted a video in which Kim shows followers what her professional environment is like. “Guys, I love my office… This is just a glimpse into my daily office life”, narrates the owner of SKIMS. However, what really drew attention were the chairs chosen for the room. One with a rigid, triangular back, while the other was made entirely of wood and had no padded seat.

The profile @kardashianicon published the footage, drawing attention to this point of the decoration. “I think I found the chairs that seem to be the most uncomfortable of them all”said the account. “Prayers for those who want to sit in these chairs”, joked the caption. Within hours, the video reached hundreds of thousands of likes and a slew of comments. Watch:

@kardashianicon Prayers to whoever sits on those chairs🙏 #kimkardashian #office #foryoupage ♬ original sound – kardashianicon

With all the backlash, many people were surprised by Kim’s tastes. “These are ‘don’t stay too long’ chairs”wrote a follower in the comments. “The perfect office for those who don’t use the office”joked another account. “She has about 7 chair shapes there”, pointed a profile. The author page of the post also commented: “I think I would just sit on the floor instead of sitting there”. Look that:

But not everyone was against Kim – many praised the aesthetic choice. “As an interior designer, I loved it”praised a tiktoker. “They are very pretty though”, reinforced another. However, what prevailed for some was the doubt as to whether this place would actually be used at work. “Okay Kim, now show us your real office”, said one account. Will it be, people?

Fact is that if there is one thing that generates curiosity, it is the mansions of this clan! Months ago, Kim took a new tour with Vogue through her minimalist home – valued at more than $60 million. The star showed off some of the renovations she made after her split from Kanye West and gave details of fond memories at the venue. Watch the video and learn everything by clicking here.