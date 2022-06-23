Lack of skilled labor in Brazil reaches 81%

The lack of skilled labor in Brazil reached the mark of 81%, above the global average, which is 75%. See other survey data.

ManpowerGroup conducted a survey that indicated that in 2022 the lack of skilled labor in Brazil reached the mark of 81%, above the global average, which is 75%.

According to Wilma Dal Col, director of strategic people management at ManpowerGroup, in an interview with CNN Radio, the pandemic “stepped on the accelerator” of the situation, but was not the cause.

“Each year, companies find it more difficult to fill vacancies, from the simplest to some functions that require greater preparation and training”, he pointed out.

Therefore, these difficulties are linked “to the advancement and development of technology, which is increasingly bringing agile solutions and requires the best of human competence.”

40,000 employers in 40 countries were interviewed by the consultancy, with 3 out of 4 entrepreneurs claiming difficulties in finding new talent.

Soft Skills

In this way, soft skills require the “human being to improve the capacity for relationships and integrated work, for example.”

According to Wilma, organizations, faced with this situation, have two paths to follow, either short-term or sustainable approach.

“The first is to question how I am attracting and retaining talent, if I have the best selection practices and offering what they want, and sustainability is working with the preparation of professionals, being a talent pool, not people who are ready right away.”

Simultaneously with this situation, the director emphasizes that change is “in the hands of the professional too”: “It is a two-way street, individual choices are part of it, the value proposition for the career is important and it is in their hands.”

Sectors where there is a lack of skilled labor

The research shows that the segments where there is more demand for talent are:

Information Technology;

Customer service;

Logistics and operations; and

Marketing and Sales.

