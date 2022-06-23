Lawyer says PT did to Ronivaldo what Moro and Dallagnol did to Lula

Lawyer Deodato Ramalho (PT), responsible for defending councilor Ronivaldo Maia (PT) in an internal process in the Workers’ Party, regretted this Thursday, 23, the decision of the acronym that determined the expulsion of the parliamentarian from the party’s cadres.

In an interview with the column, Deodato said he cannot comment on the details of the case, which is being held in secret by the Judiciary, but compared the PT’s decision to what former judge Sergio Moro and the Federal Public Ministry’s (MPF) task force had taken. they would have done with former President Lula (PT) during Operation Car Wash. “They created false narratives and fed the press to belittle his image and crucify him,” he says. “And then the processes ended up being annulled.”

The lawyer says that the tendency is for Ronivaldo to appeal the expulsion to the PT’s National Directory, within the legal period of 10 days. “If Nacional does not correct this, it will demoralize our speech against the arbitrariness of Moro and Dallagnol, there will be two weights and two measures”, he says.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Deodato Ramalho also states that the decision, which split the PT-CE Directory from 27 to 26 and required a vote by Minerva and the president of the acronym, Antônio Filho, is full of “nullities”. “The party’s statute is clear: in cases involving crimes, expulsion occurs only when there is a final conviction. What they did was justice,” he says.

The lawyer still regrets that the political trial of the councilor took place in parallel with the judicial investigation, since the case is being held in secret by the courts. “I couldn’t talk about the details of the case, important for the defense, but the prosecution could say what they wanted, feeding the Judiciary with a false narrative that doesn’t hold up,” he says.

Ronivaldo case

Arrested last year after driving a car against a woman with whom he had a relationship, the PT member even spent five months away from the City Council, but returned to the House at the end of April. In a return speech to the Legislature, he said he was “certain and with a clear conscience” that he did not attempt against his partner’s life.

The councilor, who is still criminally responsible for the case in court, was removed from the PT by decision of the municipal executive of Fortaleza in November last year. Subsequently, the PT State Directory was activated and determined the installation of a disciplinary process against the councilor in the local Ethics Council of the legend.

“I am sure and with a clear conscience that I am not an aggressor, that is not what defines me and that I did not try to kill the [nome da vítima]. I would never do that against her or against anyone else,” said the councilor, acquitted of an impeachment request in early April by the City Council’s Ethics Committee.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags