Lawyer says ‘there is no illegality’ in deposit of R$ 50 thousand from pastor to Milton Ribeiro’s wife | Federal District

Lawyer Daniel Bialski, who represents former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, confirmed the deposit of BRL 50 thousand made by Pastor Arilton Moura for Ribeiro’s wife’s account. According to the lawyer, the transaction was registered and refers to the sale of a car, for BRL 60 thousand .

“There is no irregularity or illegality in this negotiation”, he said, in an interview with GloboNewsthis Thursday (23).

Ribeiro was arrested on Wednesday (22) and is being investigated for participating in an alleged scheme to release funds from the ministry, with lobbying by evangelical pastors. In all, Federal Police agents served five arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants (see details below).

Despite the mention of the business with the pastor, the lawyer himself states that he has not yet had access to all the file of the process, nor to the reason for the arrest. This line of defense had already been anticipated by g1 columnist Andréia Sadi and, according to the journalist, was aligned with allies of the federal government.

According to the lawyer, of the BRL 60,000 for the sale of the car, BRL 50,000 was transferred in the transfer and BRL 10,000 otherwise.

According to Bialski, the car was sold by Milton Ribeiro’s wife for use by Pastor Arilton’s daughter, in February this year. The lawyer states that “the transfer document was signed and registered with the competent transit agencies”.

The former minister spent the night in a Federal Police detention in São Paulo and, this Thursday, must undergo a custody hearing by the Federal Court in Brasília by videoconference. According to the Federal Court in the Federal District, the hearing is scheduled for 2 pm.

In addition to Milton Ribeiro, Helder Bartolomeu, Luciano de Freitas Musse, Pastor Gilmar Santos – who are imprisoned in Brasília – and, also by videoconference, Pastor Arilton Moura, who is imprisoned in Pará, should be heard.

Despite the determination of the 15th Federal Court for the immediate transfer of the former minister to the federal capital, the PF argued that it did not have the logistics to do so on Wednesday or Thursday in time for Milton to arrive at the scheduled time for the hearing.

On Wednesday night, Milton Ribeiro’s defense presented a habeas corpus to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region to try to get the minister out of prison. However, there is no word yet on when the application will be evaluated.

Former minister Milton Ribeiro was arrested this Wednesday morning in the building where he lives in Santos (SP). He is investigated for passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative law and influence peddling for alleged involvement in a scheme to release funds from the MEC.

The investigation against Ribeiro was opened after the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” revealed, in March, the existence of a “parallel office” within the MEC controlled by the pastors.

Days later, the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” released an audio of a meeting in which Ribeiro said that, at Bolsonaro’s request, he transferred funds to municipalities indicated by Pastor Gilmar Silva.

“It was a special request that the President of the Republic made to me on the issue of [pastor] Gilmar”, said the minister in the audio.

“Because my priority is to first serve the municipalities that need it most and, second, to serve all those who are friends of Pastor Gilmar”, added Ribeiro.

After the audio was revealed, Ribeiro left the command of the Ministry of Education. In testimony to the PF at the end of March, the former minister confirmed that he received Pastor Gilmar at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro. However, he denied that any favoritism had taken place.

Records from the Institutional Security Office (GSI) point to dozens of accesses by the two pastors to offices in the Planalto Palace.

Asked about the arrest of the former minister by the PF, President Jair Bolsonaro said that Ribeiro is the one who should answer for possible irregularities at the head of the MEC.

“He is responsible for his actions,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Itatiaia radio. The president also said that “if the PF arrested him, he has a reason.”

However, at the time the denunciations were made, Bolsonaro even said, in a video (watch above), who put “his face in the fire” for Ribeiro and that the accusations against the former minister were “cowardice”. Read more news about the region in the g1 DF.