Learn how to consult the 2nd batch of Income Tax refund

(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The 2nd batch of income tax refund for taxpayers is now available for consultation. The consultation was released at 10 am this Thursday (23/6).

There will be a total of 4,250,448 taxpayers who will receive R$ 6.3 billion. Of this total, more than R$ 2 billion will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, 87,401 of whom are elderly people over 80 years of age; 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old; 48,913 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness; and 661,831 whose main source of income is teaching.

The remainder of the lot will be allocated to more than 2 million non-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until March 19, 2022.

Payment will be made on June 30th.

Query step by step

Go to the IRS website click on the field My Tax In the list of services, click the icon Consult the refund A new page will open and then, just click on start and follow the steps of the platform

