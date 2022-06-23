Learn how to consult the 2nd batch of Income Tax refund

posted on 06/23/2022 11:50
(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)
The 2nd batch of income tax refund for taxpayers is now available for consultation. The consultation was released at 10 am this Thursday (23/6).
There will be a total of 4,250,448 taxpayers who will receive R$ 6.3 billion. Of this total, more than R$ 2 billion will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, 87,401 of whom are elderly people over 80 years of age; 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old; 48,913 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness; and 661,831 whose main source of income is teaching.
The remainder of the lot will be allocated to more than 2 million non-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until March 19, 2022.
Payment will be made on June 30th.
Query step by step
- Go to the IRS website
- click on the field My Tax
- In the list of services, click the icon Consult the refund
- A new page will open and then, just click on start and follow the steps of the platform
Check out the step by step in images