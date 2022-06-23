Leeds rejects offers from Barcelona and Arsenal for Raphinha

Leeds assured that they do not intend to play hard to sell Raphinha, but want to receive a value considered fair by the club. According to the British newspaper ‘The Athletic’, the English club rejected proposals from Arsenal and Barcelona.

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

Last week it was reported by the European press that Barcelona had made a proposal of approximately €40 million (R$ 218 million), which was denied by Leeds. According to the publication of the English vehicle, Arsenal also received a negative this week, as the value “was well below the assessment of Leeds”.

The newspaper says that the Gunners will not give up Raphinha easily. The striker of the Brazilian team is requested by coach Mikel Arteta, and the London club is betting on the good relationship between sporting director Edu and Deco, the player’s manager.

‘The Athletic’ confirms that Raphinha’s preference is Barcelona and then Chelsea, who can also enter the dispute for the 25-year-old. Arsenal and Tottenham, which may appear as one of the interested clubs, are destinations that do not excite the player so much.