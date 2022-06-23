Level Up promotion brings discounts on 692 items

Sony has launched the “Level Up” promotion on the PS Store, which promotes a series of discounts on additional content until the day july 6th. Expansions such as “The Frozen Wilds” from Horizon Zero Dawn, “The City That Never Sleeps” from Marvel’s Spider-Man and “The Old Hunters” from Bloodborne are highlights.

In addition to the above options, battle passes for games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are also offered. Coins for microtransactions from other titles can be found as alternatives among the more than 600 items available. Check out:

Fortnite High-tech Future Bundle – from BRL 55.90 to BRL 27.95;

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — from R$133.90 to R$66.95;

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds — from R$30.90 to R$15.45;

Bloodborne The Old Hunters — from R$104.90 to R$52.45;

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass — from R$124.90 to R$62.45;

Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ 3 Passport — from R$104.90 to R$52.45;

Hot Wheels Unleashed Pass Vol 2. — from R$159.90 to R$111.93;

Team 1 Pass for The King of Fighters XV — from BRL 159.90 to BRL 111.93;

Total Access Coupon to the Extra Content Store (Resident Evil Village) — from BRL 26.90 to BRL 20.17;

Far Cry 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse — from R$74.90 to R$37.45;

To check out all the discounts of the action, just go to the official page on the PS Store, through this link.

In addition to “Level Up”, the “Holiday Promotion” is online on the PS Store

Want more game discounts? PlayStation has also launched the “Holiday Sale” on the PS Store, with discounts of up to 75% on over 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Click here to see all available offers!