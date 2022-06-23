Lina thinks Silvio Santos owes the trans community an apology | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram / SBT 06/22/2022 Linn da Quebrada criticizes Silvio Santos

Singer and former BBB Lina Pereira, known by her stage name Linn da Quebrada, said presenter Silvio Santos owes the trans community an apology for the years of “disservice”.

On her Twitter profile, the ex-sister shared a video that went viral at the beginning of the month, when the presenter received Miss Trans Internacional Ava Simões on her SBT show. At the time, Silvio received praise for the way he approached transgenderism.

Without getting excited about the scene, Lina pointed out that this is the same Silvio who “embarrasses and mocks” Roberta Close. “He, like so many other media, must apologize for the disservice and for his assiduous contribution to dehumanizing and acting with such pleasure in maintaining violence and pain”, pointed out the artist.

The comment reverberated on Twitter. In responses to followers, Lina insisted on reinforcing that the issue was not just about Silvio. “” It’s not about Silvio, but it is also. First of all, I talk about the television institution that worked a long time to maintain the violent spectacle of hurting us while laughing ”, she said, responding to a follower.

And the singer continued: “I believe and feel that it is necessary that not only he, but so many communication professionals, perceive the systematic effort in the creation of a social imaginary, on national television, which worked very well to make them laugh in the face of the traumatic spectacle of hurt and dehumanize us”.