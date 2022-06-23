Linn da Quebrada detonates Silvio Santos after video: “You must apologize”

Linn da Quebrada used their social media to to give an opinion on the video by Silvio Santos that reverberated on the internetwhere the SBT presenter received Miss Trans Internacional Ana Simões, on the stage of her program.

Silvio received praise from most social networks for his way of handling the matter, but was criticized by the ex-BBB.

“Silence! The young twitterer is getting to know Silvio Santos, who has been receiving trans in his programs since the 80s″wrote a netizen, uncomfortable with the situation.

“But it is also the same Silvio who embarrasses and mocks Roberta Close. He, as well as other media outlets, must apologize for the disservice and for the assiduous contribution to dehumanizing and current with such pleasure in maintaining violence and pain”, said the ex-BBB.

read more But it is also the same silvio that embarrasses and mocks Roberta Close. He, like so many other media outlets, must apologize for the disservice and for the assiduous contribution to dehumanizing and, acting with such pleasure in maintaining violence and pain. — Linn da Quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@linndaquebrada) June 22, 2022

convenient

Linn da Quebrada continued with his position and again pointed out that the public is being convenient with Silvio Santos.

“You are very convenient with yours. I will not discuss, nor measure in quantity, nor am I interested in making it a matter for him or for another. But the role they play within the media that created and maintained a pact to this day has its effects.“, she said.

