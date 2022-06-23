Linn da Quebrada opens her heart and remembers embarrassing moments with pronoun mistakes during BBB 22: “trans community”

Linna is one of Tatá Werneck’s guests in the new season of ‘Lady Night’, a Multishow program

Photo: official Instagram reproduction Linn da Quebrada
THE ex-sister Linn da Quebrada is guaranteed presence in the program ‘lady night‘ gives multishow for the next season, scheduled for the second half of this year. she recorded with Tata Werneck in São Paulo and gave spoiler of what’s coming through posting on their social networks. It is worth noting that the diva had the acclaimed name to be one of the interviewees of the new season.

It is no wonder that the singer and BBB 22 participant was one of the most requested names, is that linna can move between subjects such as spirituality, prejudice, career, trajectory and plans for the future with ease. And according to the portal splashthis is a preview of some points discussed in the chat between the ladies.

According to the portal, Linn da Quebrada will talk about the importance of raising flags and how this attitude was insight propagation of the theme during the reality show: “I feel that my going to the ‘BBB’ opened a debate on the pronoun issue and gave eyes to the trans and transvestite community, so that we receive opportunities and respect equally.”

linna she also reflected on her way of playing and linked the fact of not being a champion to her own attitudes: “My game strategy meant that I didn’t win, and not the fact that I’m a transvestite. I thought it would be emblematic for a transvestite to win Big Brother and I believed it would be possible, but it wasn’t.”

