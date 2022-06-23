LoL: Meet Nilah, New MOBA Champion | lol

Riot Games presented Nilah this Wednesday, a new champion that will arrive in League of Legends in the 12.13 update. According to the developer, she arrives with the goal of being a melee duelist made to be played in bot lane.

1 of 1 Nilah had details presented by the developer — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games Nilah had details presented by the developer — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games

The trailer about the new MOBA champion had already been released by Riot Games last week, but full details such as abilities and places where she will be useful to players came only this Wednesday. In addition, the developer also told a little bit of the character’s history.

— Nilah is an ascetic warrior who has sworn allegiance to a legendary order, best known for redirecting the power of the ancient demon of joy to right injustices and destroy great evils. She follows a strict code of rites and rituals to connect with this being, whose power materializes in the form of the sparkling, incandescent water of the spiritual lake in which she was imprisoned — reveals part of the story.

See Nilah’s skills

Shapeless Blade (Q)

Passive: Attacks and ability damage to Champions ignore some of their Armor and heal Nilah for a percentage of the damage dealt. This effect scales with Critical Strike Chance and can grant overheal, protecting the Champion with a Shield.

Active: Nilah attacks in a straight line, dealing damage to all enemies hit. Hitting an enemy increases the Champion’s Attack Range and Attack Speed ​​for a few seconds. In addition, her basic attacks scatter in a cone, dealing additional damage.

Joyful Veil (W)

Nilah envelops herself in a mist, briefly increasing her Movement Speed, reducing magic damage taken, and dodging basic attacks. Touching a friendly champion will hide them in the mist, granting them the same bonuses for half the duration.

Whirlwind (E)

Nilah dashes through a target unit, dealing damage to all enemies she passes through. She can have up to 2 Maelstrom charges.

The Champion can cast Shapeless Blade (Q) during Maelstrom to draw a wave toward her, dealing damage and triggering her empowered attacks.