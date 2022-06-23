Look at the coup! 7 tips to not get scammed at the gas station

You know that feeling that the tank wasn’t filled properly? Many people feel that the fuel does not yield or that the car simply showed differences after leaving the gas station. So check out some tips to not be fooled when filling the car.

Stop being fooled when you fill up the car

Gasoline and other fuels keep getting more expensive in Brazil. Therefore, there is little care when refueling and ensuring that the procedure followed what is determined by law. Unfortunately, there are establishments that circumvent the rules when refueling the car. Learn how to identify irregularities and minimize possible losses.

If you’re going to fill up your car at an unknown gas station or were in doubt about the honesty of the place, that’s fine. Don’t feel bad about it, as unfortunately some establishments can circumvent the correct mode of supply. However, know that the vast majority of posts work within the laws and correct supervision.

How not to be deceived or deceived when filling up the car:

1 – It is worth getting out of the car to follow the refueling;

2 – Make sure that the pump nozzle is correct and belongs to the type of fuel supplied;

3 – The price indicated on the pump must be the same as advertised on signs and posters at the gas station. Even the payment methods can result in different amounts, so stay tuned.

4 – The pump marker must start at the zero mark;

5 – Wait for the fuel to finish being placed to start paying for the product and service;

6 – Use supplies made recently as a reference to see if everything is in order. The total tank volume may differ by up to 20% from the actual capacity. This is in the vehicle manual.

7 – Have the invoice in hand to prove the value and quantity of liters. Check that the numbers are the same as those marked on the equipment.

In case of doubt, all consumers have the right to request a pump check using the 20 liter gauge. By law, employees are required to do so. For this, remember that the sealer must be sealed and without any product inside.