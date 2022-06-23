Losartana: Anvisa determines collection and interdiction of lots; see what to do | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined, this Thursday (23), the recall and interdiction of several batches from various manufacturers of the drug. losartan used to treat high blood pressure.

The agency recommended that patients using the drug, even if it is among the affected batches, should continue treatmentas the measure is preventive.

In case of doubt or if you need advice, the patient should talk to their doctor.

“Hypertension and heart failure require constant monitoring and any change in treatment should be made only by the doctor accompanying the patient. Failing to take the drug can bring risks to the patient’s health,” reinforced Anvisa.

How do I know if my losartan is among those that have been recalled or banned? My losartan is among the collected lots. What should I do? How do I change my losartan? Because the anvisa are you collecting or interdicting the lots?

1) How do I know if my losartan is among those that have been recalled or banned?

You can check the manufacturer it’s the lot number of your medicine in this list, made available by Anvisa.

2) My losartan is among the affected lots. What should I do?

In this case, Anvisa advises you to continue treatment and talk to your doctor if you need advice.

It is important that you do not stop the treatment. Only change medication when you already have a new box on hand, as stopping the medication can cause immediate health problems – such as stroke, heart attacks and worsening heart failure, including life-threatening.

3) How do I change my losartan?

After talking to your doctor, if you are going to change the drug, you must contact the Customer Service (SAC) of the laboratory that manufactures your losartan to find out about the change.

The contact details of the companies appear on the medicine’s packaging and package insert. It is the company’s duty to replace or exchange the medicine – batches that have been kept on the market are considered safe and can be consumed.

4) Why is Anvisa collecting or interdicting the lots?

The agency detected the impurity “azido” – a substance that can cause mutations – at a concentration above the acceptable safe limit in the drugs. The measure is preventive.