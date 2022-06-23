Losartana: Anvisa determines withdrawal of medication for high blood pressure | Health

Reproduction – 06.23.2022 Losartan medicine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined, this Thursday, the 23rd, the ban and collection of batches of drugs with the active ingredient of Losartan. According to Anvisa, “the measure was taken due to the presence of the “azido” impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit”.

The Agency had already publicized the previous voluntary collections, carried out by the companies themselves in the months of September and October 2021 and June 2022.

The impurities called “azido” are substances that can arise during the manufacturing process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient and that have mutagenic potential. Mutagenic impurities are chemicals that can cause changes in a cell’s DNA. The measure is preventive and was taken after carrying out analyzes of products on the Brazilian market. The evaluations were carried out by the drug manufacturers in Brazil as determined by Anvisa

This type of medication is one of the most indicated and used in Brazil for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension) and heart failure. But the agency emphasizes that people using the drug should not stop their treatment. The measure is preventive and was taken after the evolution of knowledge about impurities and to adapt the products used in Brazil to the technical limits foreseen for the presence of the contaminant in medicines.