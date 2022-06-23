Low market removes 3 Brazilians from Forbes’ list of billionaires

Rubens Menin reached a fortune of US$ 3.9 billion in July last year, while the Koren brothers had a financial contribution of more than US$ 2 billion.

Magazine Luiza accumulated a 67% drop in its assets until the 17th; in turn, Hapvida retreated 43% and MRV saw its shares fall by 32%

Former Magazine Luiza CEO Luiza Trajano left Forbes’ list of billionaire entrepreneurs after the company’s shares plummeted in recent months. However, the fact was not exclusive to the president of the Magalu board, because three other Brazilian businessmen also left the select list: Rubens Menin, CEO of MRV; Candido Koren de Lima Junior and Jorge Koren de Lima, members of the board of Hapvida, also lost their positions due to the fall in the assets of their companies.

According to Forbes data, Rubens Menin reached a fortune of US$ 3.9 billion in July last year, while the Koren brothers had a financial contribution of more than US$ 2 billion. At the same time, Luiza Trajano owned more than US$ 5 billion.

The scenario of the decrease in the fortune of Brazilian businessmen is linked to the fall in the shares of their companies. Magazine Luiza accumulated a 67% drop in its assets until the last day 17. In turn, Hapvida retreated 43% and MRV saw its shares fall by 32%.

Who leads the national list of billionaires is Eduardo Luiz Saverin, one of the founders of Facebook, with assets of R$ 97.50 billion. The list also includes names such as Marcel Herrmann Telles and Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira, both partners of the Belgian-Brazilian company Anheuser-Busch Inbev, occupying the first positions.

